Corporate Participants

* Michael Riedl

Team Internet Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director

* Bill Green

Team Internet Group PLC - Group CFO & Director



Michael Riedl - Team Internet Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the 2023 Annual Results Investor Presentation of TIM Internet Group plc. My name is Michael Riedl, Group CEO, and I'm here today with Bill Green, our Group CFO. In the following few slides, we are going to present to you why it is worthwhile considering TIM Internet as an investment case and hopefully inspire you to read our annual report which has just gone out this morning in the following, we are going to run you through the business profile. Then Billy will present the 2023 highlights to you followed by deep dive into the financial results, and I will then take on a journey through the strategy and outlook of our Group.



So what does the Internet do? We have two activities, online