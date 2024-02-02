thyssenkrupp AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Siegfried Russwurm - thyssenkrupp AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, I would like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of thyssenkrupp AG. My name is Russwurm, I am here the Chairman, and in this function, I'm also head of this meeting. So, I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of thyssenkrupp AG, and I'm delighted to welcome you all here in person at the World Congress in Bochum. All of the members of the Supervisory Board and members of the Board are present. I'd like to welcome them, too.



In accordance to Chapter 18, I have then ordered, as Chairman of this meeting, that this entire meeting will be transmitted and can be seen by anybody, and we will have the speeches of the members of the Board as well as of the Chairman, and all of this has been available online, and Mr. LÃ³pez's speech as well as my own speech are available online, so that you can read on, and Dr. [Irriga] is going to be recording this meeting, and he is being supported by another legal advice who is also here at the table.



First of all, a couple