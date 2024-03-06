Full Year 2023 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us today for our results. 2023 was really a year of very significant achievement. And as a result, today, Tullow has a very strong revenue foundation to build from. So