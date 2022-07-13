Preliminary Q4 2022 Totally PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Wendy Lawrence - Totally plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you. And thank you to everybody that's logged in today for us to talk to you about our preliminary results. I think it goes to say and for any of you who already read the RNS, we're really pleased with the results that we're presenting to you today. So, hopefully, you'll find the presentation helpful.



So without further ado, another record year for Totally, record revenues and profits. We completed two very exciting strategic acquisitions during the period. One of them was completed in December, which was our Energy