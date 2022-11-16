Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Wendy Lawrence
Totally plc - CEO
* Lisa Barter
Totally plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Totally plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.
I'd now like to hand you over to Wendy Lawrence, CEO. Good morning.
Wendy Lawrence - Totally plc - CEO
Good morning. Thank you for the introduction. Just start off by thanking everybody who is joining us this morning. You've got myself and Lisa, who will take you through a presentation on the interim results that we put out a few days ago.
So if I start by saying, what you will see on the RNS is continued progress. We are well positioned for growth and to address the future opportunities that we're seeing across Totally. So we are managing opportunities alongside the challenges -- many challenges out there; I am sure
Half Year 2023 Totally PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...