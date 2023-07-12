Preliminary Q4 2023 Totally PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Wendy Lawrence - Totally plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you, Alex, and thank you to everybody who is attending today and taking the time to listen to our presentation. You've got myself and Lisa Barter, CFO of Totally. We will be doing a page turn on our presentation with some highlights. But I would like to start by giving you just some general messages that we'd like to give over at the beginning of the presentation.



So I will be talking to you about continued growth and our solid operational progress. And I will be going into details around that. I think the overall messaging is that our market remains a difficult market, the worldwide pressures that are outside of our control, but it is our intention and our ability to remain as that partner of choice for the NHS as we work through all of those issues and to