Sep 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Gareth Samples - The Property Franchise Group PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, and many thanks for attending our webinar this afternoon. David and I can take you through an introduction to the Property Franchise Group, talk about our results that we've just released, and then talk about our growth plans for the future. So without further ado, we'll jump into the presentation.



So a little bit about us. So what do we do? Property Franchise Group plc is one of the largest franchise property businesses in the UK. And we'll touch on some numbers in the key stats section a little bit later.



What's our vision? It's to achieve an increased UK market share of the lettings market, the estate agency transaction market, and property related financial services market, using a proven franchise model and multiple clearly differentiated property brands.



What are those brands? So we have two national brands, Martin & Co and EweMove. And then four regional brands, CJ Hole, down in the Bristol area; Ellis & Co in and around London; Parkers, Oxfordshire; and Whitegates in the north of England,