Sep 15, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Gareth Samples - The Property Franchise Group plc - CEO



Many thanks for your attendance today. We're going to sort through our record results for the first half of 2021 and give you the opportunity at the end to ask any questions that you'd like to ask.



Looking at just some context about us as a group for those of you that don't know much about us. We are the UK's largest property franchisor. We operate nine brands across the group, three of those are national brands, those being Martin & Co, predominantly letting; Hunters, predominantly sales; and EweMove, which is our challenger, hybrid national brands. And then we have six regional brands. CJ Hole, Parkers, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, Whitegates, and Mullucks.



In terms of the scale that gives us a significant, we have 438 physical offices. So they're trading branches, excluding EweMove. EweMove has a 152 operating territories currently. We manage as a group over 73,000 managed properties, which puts us number two in the country.



And last year, we sold in excess of 20,000 properties. This year, that would be much