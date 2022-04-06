Apr 06, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Gareth Samples - Property Franchise Group PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Delighted to be able to talk you through our 2021 full year results. I think title slide -- the key [when] a transformational year for the group.



Just to give you some context about us as a franchise, we now are the largest UK property franchise. We operate out of nine distinct brands. Three of those being national, six of those being regional. And national brands are Martin & Co., which is predominately lettings, Hunters, which is predominant sales, and EweMove, which is our hybrid disruptor brand. And then six regional brands, very strong CJ Hole, Parkers, Country Properties, White Gates, Ellis & Co., Mullucks.



And that gives us significant scale after the Hunter's acquisition. We now trade out of 590 distinct territories, including EweMove. EweMove in its own right now operates out of 167 territories. We manage as a group 74,000 properties on behalf of landlords in the UK. And in 2021, post acquisition -- so we completed on 26,000 exchanges. If you take the full year of Hunters, that was 29,500