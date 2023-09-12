Sep 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Alessandro Arnaldi - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Property Franchise Group PLC interim results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Event Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish response where's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll, and I'd now like to hand you over to Gareth Samples, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.



Gareth Samples - Property Franchise Group PLC - CEO



Thank you very much and good afternoon, everybody. I'm pleased to be able to present our interim results for 2023, which I'm delighted to say is a record for the business and outperform the market in both lettings and sales. So we're really encouraged by the results we're going to talk about stay. Next slide, please, David.



Just to give everybody some sort of context about us, we are the