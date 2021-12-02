Half Year 2022 Tpximpact Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



I'm here today with Tpximpact Holdings CEO, and Co-Founder, Neil Gandhi; and CFO, and Co-Founder, Oliver Rigby to learn more about the half-one 2022 results. Neil, could you provide us with an overview of the first half?



Neal Gandhi - Tpximpact Holdings PLC - CEO & Co-Founder



It's been an amazing period of strong growth for us. We continue to deliver impactful change to organizations across the public sector, not-for-profit, and commercial sectors. Really strong organic growth, which Oliver will cover off a little while.



But not only great financial progress, but we've signed GBP54 million with the new contracts during the period, hugely up on the previous year. We signed five contracts worth more than GBP3 million versus four contracts worth [GBP0].3 million in the whole of the previous financial year.



We've moved into new sectors. We've gone into utilities. We strengthened our position in health care. We've gone into the pharmaceutical sector through the acquisition of Nudge Digital. We've had 103 new starters join us,