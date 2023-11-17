Full Year 2023 Tracsis PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher Matthew Barnes - Tracsis plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for joining the presentation this afternoon.



The presentation will be split between Andy and I. It will take about 35 to 40 minutes in total. And then we will be available for -- to answer any of the questions that you either post during the meeting or wish to ask at the end of the webinar.



So what we'll do is just start with an overview of the business for anybody that's on this call who's not familiar with who Tracsis is. So overall, our fundamental purpose is to make transport work, and the business is split into 2 sections. We have a software and product part of our business that is -- has a very strong footprint across the Rail Technology space in both the U.K. and North America and has very high levels of