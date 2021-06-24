Jun 24, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
Presentation
Jun 24, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Clare L. Foster
Trifast plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Jonathan Paul David Shearman
Trifast plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
* Mark R. Belton
Trifast plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Operator
(Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we'll send you an e-mail to notify you when they're available for your review. We'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.
Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give that your kind attention, we'd be most grateful.
And just before I hand over to the management team, perhaps I could ask the presenters just to
Full Year 2021 Trifast PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 24, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...