Full Year 2023 Trifast PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2023

Operator



I'd now like to hand over to Scott Mac Meekin, Interim CEO. Good morning, sir.



Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm joined by Darren.



Darren Hayes-Powell - Trifast plc - CFO



Darren Hayes-Powell, I'm the Chief Financial Officer.



Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO



And by Dan.



Dan Jack - Trifast plc - COO



Hi. Good morning. I'm Dan Jack, and I'm COO.



Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO



So if we just dive in a little bit to the highlights for '23 first, I think we would have wished for a slightly better year. It was a dynamic, if not challenging, year for sure. But through that, I think, the team performed really well and came with, in the context of that year, pretty substantial results.



