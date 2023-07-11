Jul 11, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Trifast plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand over to Scott Mac Meekin, Interim CEO. Good morning, sir.
Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm joined by Darren.
Darren Hayes-Powell - Trifast plc - CFO
Darren Hayes-Powell, I'm the Chief Financial Officer.
Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO
And by Dan.
Dan Jack - Trifast plc - COO
Hi. Good morning. I'm Dan Jack, and I'm COO.
Scott Mac Meekin - Trifast plc - Interim CEO
So if we just dive in a little bit to the highlights for '23 first, I think we would have wished for a slightly better year. It was a dynamic, if not challenging, year for sure. But through that, I think, the team performed really well and came with, in the context of that year, pretty substantial results.
Full Year 2023 Trifast PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...