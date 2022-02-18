Feb 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Helen Mahy - The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited - Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to TRIG's 2021 full-year results presentation. I'm Helen Mahy, Chairman of TRIG. And I'm joined by the company's Investment Manager, InfraRed and Operations Manager, RES.



I'm pleased to present a strong set of results for TRIG. After another eventful year with COVID-19, and, more recently, volatile commodity and financial markets, the renewables asset class has proven again that it's stable and resilient. Whilst 2020 brought challenges of historically low electricity demand, 2021 saw very low levels of wind resource. In spite of these two distinct challenges, TRIG has flourished.



This year, the company delivered strong earnings on the back of active portfolio management as well as higher power prices. Wind resource has been particularly low this year especially in the UK. This has moderated dividend cover. However, TRIG's strategy of geographic diversification has reduced the overall impact on the portfolio. This diversification has been further enhanced during the year. And as the company