Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chris Sweetman

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited - Operations Manager

* Minesh Shah

* Phil George

* Richard Crawford

InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure

* Richard Morse



=====================

Richard Morse -



Thank you for joining TRIG's 2022 annual results and welcome also to all the investors and analysts watching our live broadcast. I'm Richard Morse, and I took on the Chair of TRIG in autumn last year. Before we get to the results for the year, I'd like to make some remarks on the governance of the company.



Having passed the 9-year mark since IPO, it has been a year of transition for the Board, with the departure of 3 Directors and the nomination of 2 new Directors, namely Erna-Maria Trixl, a highly experienced energy sector specialist, who joined the Board early last year; and Selina Sagayam, a senior lawyer and sustainability specialist who will join us on the 1st of March