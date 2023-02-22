Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard Crawford - InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure



Yes, hello, and good afternoon to all of the listeners. We really thank you for joining us on this presentation, which will take approximately half an hour and then [ataxis] will have time for questions after that.



So this is introduction to the Renewables Infrastructure Group, and TRIG has 2 managers, Infrared and RES. And those speakers that you're going to see today will be a combination of both of the managers. Infrared leads the investment side of the business, and RES leads the operations side of the business. So I'm Richard Crawford. I'm a