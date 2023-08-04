Aug 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

* Chris Sweetman

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited - Operations Manager

* Hugo Atkins

* Minesh Shah

* Phil George

* Richard Crawford

InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure



Richard Crawford - InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure



I'm Richard Crawford, Fund Manager of TRIG and senior representative at the InfraRed team. TRIG's performance in the first half of 2023 has been robust, characterized by high levels of cash flow generation, good progress on construction projects and a continued delivery of the company's dividend.

