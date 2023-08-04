Aug 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chris Sweetman
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited - Operations Manager
* Hugo Atkins
* Minesh Shah
* Phil George
* Richard Crawford
InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll.
I'd now like to hand you over to the Renewables Infrastructure Group team.
Richard Crawford - InfraRed Capital Partners - Director of Infrastructure
I'm Richard Crawford, Fund Manager of TRIG and senior representative at the InfraRed team. TRIG's performance in the first half of 2023 has been robust, characterized by high levels of cash flow generation, good progress on construction projects and a continued delivery of the company's dividend.
Half Year 2023 Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...