Half Year 2021 Trustpilot Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Holten Muhlmann - Trustpilot Group plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Hi. Welcome to everyone on the webcast and teleconference. And thank you for joining Trustpilot's H1 2021 Results Call. I'm Peter Muhlmann, I'm the Founder and CEO. And joining me on the call is Hanno Damm, our CFO.



And I'm really delighted to be reporting our first results as a publicly listed company. Our successful IPO in March marked a significant milestone for Trustpilot, really raising our profile as a leading global review platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster collaboration and trust.



Now a number of you have already met us and heard our story during the IPO road show back in March. But I know there are quite a few people on the call who are also new to Trustpilot. So for the purposes of today's presentation, I will start by reminding everyone of our purpose and strategy. I'll then present our strategic and financial highlights. And finally, I will cover the most important building blocks in understanding why this is such an exciting opportunity. This will provide some