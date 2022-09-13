Half Year 2022 Trustpilot Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Holten Muhlmann - Trustpilot Group plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to everyone joining us on this webcast and teleconference where we shall be discussing Trustpilot H1 2022 Results. I'm Peter Muhlmann. I'm the Founder and CEO. And joining me on the call today is our CFO, Hanno Damm.



We're pleased by the half year results, which demonstrate the continued strength of our business, both financially and strategically. The momentum we're seeing in consumer and business engagement in each of the regions in which we operate has been particularly encouraging.



But before we dive into the detail of today's results announcement, I'd like to take a moment to look at the factors that are driving our success and the global opportunity we're addressing. Consumers and businesses are increasingly aware of the importance and value of independent verified Trustpilot reviews. We've spoken in the past about the Trustpilot value proposition. Consumers want to know whom they can trust and to help other consumers make better decisions.



Businesses want to win