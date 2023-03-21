Full Year 2022 Trustpilot Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Trustpilot FY 2022 results. (Operator Instructions). I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded.



I will now hand over to Peter Holten Muhlmann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Trustpilot Group plc. Please go ahead.



Peter Holten Muhlmann - Trustpilot Group plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I'm Peter Muhlmann, I'm the Founder and CEO of Trustpilot. And Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Hanno Damm. And so I'd like to welcome to all of you to join us on this webcast and teleconference where we shall be discussing Trustpilot's full year 2022 results as well as the RNS we send out this morning about my transition to a new role at Trustpilot. We made good strategic progress in the year with robust growth in consumer and business adoption and we enhanced our platform and processes, extending our leading trust and transparency.



Our strong momentum is underpinned by network effects and our value proposition for consumers and