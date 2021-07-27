Jul 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

David Watson - TR Property Investment Trust - Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is now 2:30. and I would like to welcome you to the 117th Annual General Meeting of TR Property Investment Trust plc. There are more than the required two shareholders present, which means the meeting is court, and I therefore, declare the meeting open.



I would like to introduce my fellow Board Directors beside me, Tim Gillbanks, the Chairman of the Audit Committee in the front row; Sarah-Jane Curtis; and Kate Bolsover; and watching remotely, sadly, Simon Marrison, our Senior Independent Director who is resident in France, but has been a regular visitor over every time the government allowed. He was we're certainly planning to be here in person today, but we will also have most will be aware that's been made possible by the latest [directions] from our government. So he is watching and I'm sure supporting from behind the scenes.



The program for today will start with a formal business of the Annual General Meeting, during which we will make time for your questions on the report and accounts,