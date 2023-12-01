Dec 01, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 01, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marcus Phayre-Mudge
TR Property Investment Trust plc - Fund Manager
* Peter Brown
TR Property Investment Trust plc - Investment Trust Sales Manager
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative
Good morning, and welcome to the TR Property Investment Trust plc interim results investor presentation. (Event Instructions). Before we began, Let's do the following call. I'd now like to hand to Marcus Phayre-Mudge, Fund Manager. Good morning to you, sir.
Marcus Phayre-Mudge - TR Property Investment Trust plc - Fund Manager
Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for taking the time to listen to this presentation. It's been over a year since we actually presented on uninvest gates company and therefore decided to do a little bit more of the background about the trust.
Before we move into an update on the how we've been navigating what has been quite
Half Year 2024 TR Property Investment Trust PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Dec 01, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...