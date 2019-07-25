Half Year 2019 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Jason and me here today for Tyman's First Half Results presentation. We'll start by taking you through the slides, after which there will be some time for Q&A.



As you know, both Jason and I have recently joined the business, so we thought before we present each of our relevant sections that we would give you a little bit about our backgrounds, what we've learned about the business and our priorities for the near term.



I joined Tyman on the 1st of March and became Chief Executive on the 1st of April. My career has been in international manufacturing-based businesses, all of which have had strong brand leadership in their respective markets. I gained significant exposure to building products' markets through 5 years leading the residential heating controls' business for Invensys and almost 7 years on the Board of Norcros plc.



Since I joined Tyman, I've visited a majority of our facilities globally, getting an understanding of the business and meeting with employees and