Half Year 2020 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Jason and me today for the Tyman's First Half 2020 Results Webcast. Though this a slightly different approach to normal, but I think we're all adapting to this new world. We'll start by taking you through the slides, after which there'll be some time for Q&A. I'm sure that most of you will be familiar by now with the process. But as a reminder, if you joined through the webcast for questions, you will actually need to dial in through the audio conference.



So turning to Slide 3 and our H1 2020 highlights. Our business has inevitably significantly impacted by COVID-19 in the period. I'd like to start by thanking our people who've done a tremendous job of managing through the intensity of the crisis, diligently safeguarding our colleagues and communities, and serving our customers. We had a solid start to the year before progressively being impacted by COVID. And since our operations have resumed, we've been encouraged by a better-than-expected recovery, with June recovering to 92% to prior year