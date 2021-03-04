Full Year 2020 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone. I hope you are all well. Thank you for joining Jason and me today for Tyman's full year results webcast. We'll start by taking you through the slides, after which there will be some time for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



So turning to Slide 3 and our 2020 highlights. Our business was inevitably significantly impacted by COVID-19 in the period. I'd like to start by once again thanking our people who have done a tremendous job of managing through the intensity of the crisis, diligently safeguarding our colleagues and communities while serving our customers. We had a solid start to the year before being impacted by COVID. Since our operations progressively resumed from late April, trading has rebounded strongly, and we achieved like-for-like growth in H2 of 5% against H2 2019. The swift cost management actions we took as well as the benefits of the self-help initiatives we executed mitigated the full year sales shortfall and resulted in adjusted operating profit slightly ahead of 2019 and like-for-like adjusted operating