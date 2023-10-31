Tyman PLC Capital Markets Event Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jason Russel Gary Ashton - Tyman plc - Interim CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. I hope you're all well today. Thank you for joining us today, both in person here in Atlanta as well as virtually via the video webcast. Today's Capital Market event is focused solely on the U.S. residential housing market. The aim of this event is to give you greater insight into this market, in particular, the window and door subset and learn how Tyman is serving the market and well positioned for future growth.



There will be no new financial information of targets discussed, and I would like to stress that we will not be talking about current trading. We will be publishing a trading update in just over 2 weeks' time on the 16th of November. I'm delighted to be joined today by 2 industry experts with substantial experience working in this market, Chris Beard and Bob Burns. Chris Beard is the Head of Building Products Research at John Burns Research and Consulting, one of the leading independent market research firms covering the U.S. housing market. Prior to his current position, Chris worked for over 10 years