Full Year 2022 Greencoat UK Wind PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the Greencoat UK Wind Full Year Results Presentation.



Stephen Bernard Lilley - Greencoat Capital LLP - Partner



Now, thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this call. I appreciate you probably thought that this was a better option than drag. So hopefully you'll enjoy the next little while. This is our 10th annual results presentation, we summarize a little bit what's happened over the last 10 years as we get to the end. Hopefully, you'll find that interesting. For the year, obviously, that's the focus of this morning predominantly.



We started off with a huge cash generation in the year, 3.3x cover is obviously significantly higher than normal. Generation was slightly down, but the capture in the year of about GBP 180 11% discount to capture discount to today had price obviously,