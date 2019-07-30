Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christopher Gillespie

Provident Financial plc - MD of Consumer Credit Division

* Malcolm John Le May

Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director

* Neil Charles Chandler

Provident Financial plc - MD of Vanquis Bank

* Simon George Thomas

Provident Financial plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Gary Greenwood

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ian White

Autonomous Research LLP - Research Analyst

* John Cronin

Goodbody Stockbrokers, Research Division - Financials Analyst

* Portia Anjuli Patel

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

* Shailesh Mansukhlal Raikundlia

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Malcolm John Le May - Provident Financial plc - CEO &