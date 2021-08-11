Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Malcolm John Le May
Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director
* Neeraj Kapur
Provident Financial plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gary Greenwood
Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ian White
Autonomous Research LLP - Research Analyst
* James William Lawrence Hamilton
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* John Cronin
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Financials Analyst & UK Lead
* Michael William Sanderson
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Co-Head of Diversified Financial Research
* Robert Ian Sage
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the PFG Interim Results Announcement. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for
Half Year 2021 Provident Financial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...