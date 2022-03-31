Mar 31, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 31, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Malcolm John Le May
Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director
* Neeraj Kapur
Provident Financial plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gary Greenwood
Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* James William Lawrence Hamilton
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Ronan Dunphy
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Malcolm John Le May - Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director
Thanks, Jess. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our 2021 results. I'll take you through the strategic highlights for the year before Neeraj goes into a little bit more detail on the financials, and then I'll return for a check about the strategy and outlook. And then we can take questions at the end.
Full Year 2021 Provident Financial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 31, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...