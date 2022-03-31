Mar 31, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 31, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT



Malcolm John Le May - Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director



Thanks, Jess. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our 2021 results. I'll take you through the strategic highlights for the year before Neeraj goes into a little bit more detail on the financials, and then I'll return for a check about the strategy and outlook. And then we can take questions at the end.

