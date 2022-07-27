Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Malcolm John Le May
Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director
* Neeraj Kapur
Provident Financial plc - CFO & Director
Conference Call Participants
* Gary Greenwood
Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* James William Lawrence Hamilton
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Justin Graham Bates
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Perlie Mong
Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Provident Financial Interim Results 2022. My name is Suzanne, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Malcolm Le May, Group Chief Executive Officer of Provident
Half Year 2022 Provident Financial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
