Mar 31, 2023 / 07:50AM GMT

Malcolm John Le May - Vanquis Banking Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our presentation of our 2022 preliminary results. As in previous years, I'll take you through the strategic highlights before Neeraj takes you through the financials. I'll then return for the strategy and outlook, and then we'll finish with questions.



Turning to Slide 4. When I became CEO in 2018, my aim was to stabilize the group, drive strategic change, focus on the customer and ultimately deliver value for shareholders. This, I believe, we have done, and now the group is in a very different place to the one which I inherited. To get there, we've had to recapitalize the group, fight off our hostile attempt, leave enhanced supervision, significantly enhance our relationship with our regulators, trade successfully through COVID and sadly had to close the Consumer Credit Division.



The outcome of all this strategic change, you can see on Slide 5, a group repositioned as a specialist banking group, now called Vanquis Banking Group. Our customers are now in the mid