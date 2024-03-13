Var Energi ASA Capital Markets Update Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Ida Marie Fjellheim - Var Energi ASA - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. A warm welcome to all of you here in Oslo and to those of you listening in on the webcast. It's great to see that so many people are joining us here in the room. And we have quite an exciting agenda ahead of us, but we will demonstrate how VÃ¥r Energi will deliver great value and resilient returns towards 2030 as a pure play E&P company focusing solely on the Norwegian continental shelf.



Our CEO, Nick Walker, will lead the way, followed by presentations by several members from our leadership team. Following the presentations, we will open up for questions.



First, a short video introduction to VÃ¥r Energi before we're welcoming Nick to the stage. Thank you.



Nick Walker - Var Energi - Chief Executive Officer



Ida, thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to VÃ¥r Energi's 2024 capital markets update. It's really great to see so many friendly faces here in Oslo, and also a big welcome to all of you who