Half Year 2020 Vitec Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - The Vitec Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vitec's Half Year Results Presentation for 2020. I'm Stephen Bird, Group Chief Executive; and with me here is Martin Green, Group Finance Director. Instead of being at the London Stock Exchange today, we're recording this presentation from our head office in Richmond.



This morning, we'll start by giving you an insight into how the group has been affected by COVID-19 and how we've responded. I'll also provide a market and strategy update. Martin will take you through the first half financial results, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



So let's start by setting some context around what's happened over the past few months.



Vitech felt the effects of COVID-19 on its supply chain at the end of February, earlier than many others, as half of the group's revenue comes either from products sourced from China or made in Italy. Although, facility closures were a challenge early on, it's really been the impact on end-user demand that has affected us most.