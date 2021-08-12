Half Year 2021 Vitec Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - The Vitec Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vitec's half year results presentation for 2021. I'm Stephen Bird, Group Chief Executive; and presenting with me today is Martin Green, Group Finance Director. Today, I'll start with our performance, and then I'll update you on the market and our strategy.



So what's been going on at Vitec? After an extraordinary 18 months, I'm pleased to say that the group has bounced back and is stronger than ever before. The content creation market is a great place to be, being larger and growing faster than we previously expected, and Vitec is right at the heart of this fast-growing market. The group is, therefore, very well placed for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for all our stakeholders.



