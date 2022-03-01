Full Year 2021 Vitec Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - The Vitec Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our full year results presentation for 2021. I'll begin with a brief summary and then give an update on our market and strategy before Martin reviews our financial results in more detail.



Vitec is in really great shape. Our markets recovered significantly during the year and are now larger and growing faster than pre pandemic. We delivered growth on 2019 and 2022 has started extremely well.



Growth has been driven by the significant changes in the way people are now consuming content, whether it's spending more time watching TV, posting and viewing more content on social media, live streaming or shopping for more products online. These changes in consumer behavior are powering demand for our products. But it's not just that, it's also that we've got a clear strategy, which we're executing on really well.



Now let's look at what we've achieved financially. Vitec delivered a really strong 2021 performance with growth across all three divisions. Given the disruption to our 2020 results