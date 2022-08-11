Half Year 2022 Videndum PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - Videndum Plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our half year results presentation for 2022. As usual, I'll begin with a brief summary, and then give an update on our market and strategy before we review our financial results in more detail. Martin Green, our Group Finance Director, is currently taking a short period of time out from the business for personal reasons, but it's anticipated that he will return soon. We have a really strong finance team, and Andrea Rigamonti, our Deputy Group Finance Director, is handling the group's financial matters in this interim period, and he's presenting our results with me today.



Now I'd like to tell you about how we performed in the first half. As we said at our Capital Markets Day in June, the group is in