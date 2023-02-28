Full Year 2022 Videndum PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - Videndum Plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our full year results presentation for 2022. Here's today's agenda. I'll begin with a brief summary and then give a market and strategy update. Our CFO, Andrea, will then cover our financial results in more detail, and I'll conclude with a summary.



Turning to our results. I'm very pleased to report that we made further good progress during 2022. We delivered record revenue and adjusted profit, which clearly demonstrates the underlying strength of our market drivers of our brands and our operational execution. Reported revenue was up 14% to GBP 451 million and slightly up on an organic constant currency basis. PBT was up 27% to GBP 54 million. These results were achieved despite the