Half Year 2023 Videndum PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Videndum Half Year 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be the operator of today's call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Stephen Bird, Group Chief Executive, to begin. Please go ahead.



Stephen Clive Bird - Videndum Plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our half year results presentation for 2023. Here's today's agenda. I'll start by giving you an overview of the first half. I'll then update you on current trading and outlook, and in particular, how the group is being affected by the U.S. writers' and actors' strikes, and wider market conditions and how we're responding.



This will be followed by a market and strategy update. Andrea will then cover our first half financial results in more detail, and I'll conclude with a summary. Before we start, you would have seen this morning's announcement about our Chairman. Ian will not be seeking reelection at the 2024 AGM, and we've begun the search process for a new chair. And on behalf