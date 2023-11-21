Videndum PLC Proposed Equity Raise Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephen Bird - Videndum PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning and thank you for joining our call at short notice. I'm now in a position to update you on our plans to recapitalize and deleverage the business, which will provide the platform for future growth.



On the call, I will refer to the investor presentation published yesterday. This is available to view on the Investors section of our website. I'll start by giving you an overview of the challenges we've seen this year. I'll then update you on current trading and outlook before Andrea take you through the key details of the equity raise. I'll then conclude with the summary before we go to analyst Q&A. And please understand that we are limited in what we can answer.



Before we start, you will have seen the most recent announcement about our new Chairman designate. And I'm extremely pleased that Stephen Harris has joined our Board, and I'm looking forward to working with him.



For those of you looking at the slides, I'm now turning to page 4. 2023 has been an exceptionally challenging year for the