Full Year 2019 Vianet Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stewart W. Darling - Vianet Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, and welcome to the online presentation of Vianet's full year results for the year ended the 31st of March 2019, which were announced on the 4th of June 2019.



I am Stewart Darling, Chief Executive; and with me today is Mark Foster, Chief Financial Officer.



I am pleased to report, the group has increased its operating profit for the year to the 31st of March 2019 by 6.4% compared with the same period last year.



Vianet's recurring revenue streams remain healthy, and we experience very encouraging growth in orders of machine connections for our smart technologies, which deliver insight and analytics to our customers through our Internet of Things platform.



We also saw further good progress from Vendman Systems, the leading software and mobile services provider to the unattended retailing industry in the U.K., which we acquired last year.



Over the last year, the group has taken some material steps forward in the execution of our strategic plan to secure and develop new business as we're