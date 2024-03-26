Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Craig Martin
Dynam Capital Ltd - Executive Chairman
* Thanh Hoang Nguyen
Dynam Capital Ltd - Portfolio Manager
=====================
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to VietNam Holding investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Craig Martin, Executive Chairman of Dynam Capital, to open the presentation. Craig, please go ahead.
Craig Martin - Dynam Capital Ltd - Executive Chairman
Great. Well, thank you all very much for joining. I know it's a busy time of the year. We've got tax year just starting and also, we're celebrating Ramadan, Holy Passover, and Easter's just around the corner as well. So appreciate people joining the call this morning as well as watching it later on the replay.
I'm Craig Martin, Chairman of Dynam Capital and delighted this morning also to be joined by my
VietNam Holding Ltd Investor Update Presentation Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...