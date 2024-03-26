VietNam Holding Ltd Investor Update Presentation Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Craig Martin

Dynam Capital Ltd - Executive Chairman

* Thanh Hoang Nguyen

Dynam Capital Ltd - Portfolio Manager



=====================

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to VietNam Holding investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Craig Martin, Executive Chairman of Dynam Capital, to open the presentation. Craig, please go ahead.



Craig Martin - Dynam Capital Ltd - Executive Chairman



Great. Well, thank you all very much for joining. I know it's a busy time of the year. We've got tax year just starting and also, we're celebrating Ramadan, Holy Passover, and Easter's just around the corner as well. So appreciate people joining the call this morning as well as watching it later on the replay.



I'm Craig Martin, Chairman of Dynam Capital and delighted this morning also to be joined by my