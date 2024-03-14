Full Year 2023 Vistry Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Greg Fitzgerald - Vistry Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to Vistry's full-year results presentation 2023, and a bit of self-indulgence, this is my twenty-second time I've presented an annual set of results. So don't do anymore, you're all crying, I know. But twenty-second -- so I woke up a half past two thinking about that.



So the agenda today -- good news or bad news, I'm just going to do the start and finish. The main presentations will be done by Tim, Earl, and Stephen. As you can see, the financial market opportunity and operational update, and I will finish things off with an outlook. And then, of course, we'll take any questions that I'm sure you will have.



Again, we just wanted to -- before we actually start the presentation, this is a photo with numerous people working for the organization, so from the ELT, it would be wrong if I didn't then come out with a huge thank you to all of our staff people, because this has been a tumultuous year for Vistry.



Start of the year, but we hadn't actually finished the integration of Galliford right?