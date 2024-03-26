Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Carl Carrington - New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the King Salmon final results announcement. In the room with me at the moment is Graeme Tregidga, Chief Commercial Officer; Ben Rodgers, Chief Financial Officer; Grant Lovell, GM of Aquaculture; and Mark Dewdney, Chairman.



Just move on to the next. Just got a little technical glitch at the moment with the slide deck.



Okay, we'll move on to the --. So just moving to the results summary. So we had a solid return to profitability for the business following a second successful year of the adaptive farming model. The GAAP net profit after tax result at $28.5