Mar 11, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 11, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Elizabeth Westcott
Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Executive VP of Australian Operations
* Marcela Louzada
* Marguerite Eileen OâNeill
Woodside Energy Group Ltd - CEO, MD & Executive Director
* Richard James Barr Goyder
Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
* Shaun Gregory
Woodside Energy Group Ltd - EVP of New Energy
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Martin Lawrence
* Robert Koh
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
* Tom Allen
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director in Equities Research & Lead Analyst of Utilities
=====================
Marcela Louzada -
Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome you to Woodside's climate briefing presentation, Thriving Through the Energy Transition here in Melbourne. I would also like to welcome
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Climate Briefing Presentation Transcript
Mar 11, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...