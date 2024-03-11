Mar 11, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Corporate Participants

Elizabeth Westcott

Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Executive VP of Australian Operations

Marcela Louzada

Marguerite Eileen OâNeill

Woodside Energy Group Ltd - CEO, MD & Executive Director

Richard James Barr Goyder

Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Shaun Gregory

Woodside Energy Group Ltd - EVP of New Energy



Conference Call Participants

Martin Lawrence

Robert Koh

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP

Tom Allen

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director in Equities Research & Lead Analyst of Utilities



Marcela Louzada



Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome you to Woodside's climate briefing presentation, Thriving Through the Energy Transition here in Melbourne. I would also like to welcome