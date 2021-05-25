May 25, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT
Presentation
May 25, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Charles Bird
Warehouse REIT plc - MD
* Paul Makin
Warehouse REIT plc - Investment Director
* Peter Donald Greenslade
Warehouse REIT plc - Finance Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Carswell
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Andrew Charles Bird - Warehouse REIT plc - MD
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of the annual results to 31st March '21 for Warehouse REIT. My name is Andrew Bird, Managing Director of Tilstone, the REIT's investment adviser.
I am joined this morning by Peter Greenslade, Finance Director, who will present financial numbers; and Paul Makin, Investment Director, who will speak to property valuation and asset management information. But first, I'll cover the operational and financial highlights for the year.
Next slide,
Full Year 2021 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 25, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...