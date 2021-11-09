Half Year 2022 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Charles Bird - Warehouse REIT plc - MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation for their half year results of Warehouse REIT for the period ending September of this year. My name is Andrew Bird. I'm the managing Director of Tilston Partners, the investment adviser for the REIT. And I'm joined today by Peter Greenslade, Finance Director, who will talk to the balance sheet and earnings; Paul Makin, Investment Director, who will take us through the valuation and some of the asset management initiatives before handing back to me.



First slide. Once again, we've seen material growth in the value of the portfolio, increasing through a combination of revaluation uplift and acquisitions. The half year has risen by from just under 800 million square feet to a value of GBP 907.1 million, of which GBP 35 million is attributable to new acquisitions. In each case, we acquired assets adjacent to existing holdings, where we have specialist knowledge of the micro market over and above the wider regional market, and we think that this will continue to ensure that we drive double-digit