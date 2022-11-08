Half Year 2023 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Charles Bird - Warehouse REIT plc - MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of the half year results for the 6 months period to the end of September 2022 for Warehouse REIT. My name is Andrew Bird, Managing Director of Tilstone Partners, the REIT's investment adviser. And today, I'm joined by Paul Makin, Investment Director, who will speak to the portfolio evaluation and some of the asset management initiatives; and Peter Greenslade, our Finance Director, who will present the financial numbers. I'll conclude the presentation in good time to provide ample opportunity for questions.



First, a little introduction. On the 19th of September this year, the Warehouse REIT celebrated its fifth birthday as a listed company, a significant milestone for management, but there was little time to celebrate. Inflationary pressures and rising cost of debt have resulted in reduced volumes in all real estate investment markets and downward pressure on values.



Once again, as with the pandemic, the economic relevance of our portfolio will be tested. In the opinion of