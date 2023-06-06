Full Year 2023 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Simon Hope -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Warehouse REIT's full year results presentation for March 2023. My name is Simon Hope, Joint Managing Director of Tilstone Partners, and Co-founder of the Warehouse REIT. I'm joined this morning by Paul Makin, our Investment and Property Director; and Peter Greenslade, our Finance Director.



We announced in our RNS this morning that Andrew Bird will be focusing on the development of the highly important Radway Green, Crewe, our multi-let industrial park, whilst I will lead on the fund advisory side. This plays to our respective geographical expertise and skill sets. It also utilizes my time having taken an executive role at Tilstone this year.



The agenda this morning is split into 4 parts. I will deal with the key highlights and market dynamics, Paul will then talk through the portfolio review, and Peter will present the numbers. I will then conclude covering Radway Green, Crewe and outlook. The presentation will take around 20 minutes, leaving time for Q&A.



Turning to the highlights for 2023, it was operationally